

Now rice procurement becomes digital



The government has procured around 626,657 tonnes of Aman paddy from local producers against its target 626,991 tonnes. During the Aman procurement period, which began last November and ended on March 5 this year, 337,618 tonnes of parboiled rice was bought against a target of 337,618 tonnes, while 43,401 tonnes of non-parboiled rice (Atap) was procured against a target of 43,900 tonnes. In the same manner, the government can also buy other items, adding transparency to the system.



Once the process is digital, the possibilities of unjustly controlling the market are reduced. As a long term programme, the government should introduce digital systems at all levels of agriculture. While such methods will reduce irregularities, attempts need to be made to bring some basic digital know how to the farmers. In this regard, the development organisations have a role to play as their poverty eradication and social emancipation related programmes need to be diversified to include mobile based smart technology usage.











Once they learn these, the farmers will be able to get information about market rates all over the country and won't be victims of any swindle. On many occasions, farmers without any proper idea about market trends are duped by brokers, middlemen and given wrong advice on which crop to grow. Therefore, basic agro based app can solve all these issues.



