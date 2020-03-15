

JUSC gets new executive body

Jahangirnagar University Science Club (JUSC), a science-based social organization, has formed a 46-member executive body for the next tenure, says a press release. Tarek Aziz of Chemistry and Mustafizur Rahman Sonet of Physics Department of the university have been selected president and general secretary respectively. Presided over by the president of 2019-20 session Shariful Islam, former president of the club Shahriar Kabir Shohag announced the new committee at the club's annual general meeting. The former committee members handed over charges to the new committee where Chief Advisor Prof Shahedur Rahman, president of JU Teachers Association Prof A A Mamun, Prof Alamgir Kabir of Statistics Department, Prof Shafi Muhammad Tarek and associate Prof Umme Salma Zohra of Biotechnology and Genetic Engineering Department were present, among others, on the occassion.