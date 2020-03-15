Video
Int’l Math Day celebrated at DU

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15
DU Correspondent

International Day of Mathematics (IDM) was celebrated on Saturday with a theme of "Mathematics is everywhere" at Dhaka University (DU) campus in a befitting manner.
Vice-Chancellor (VC) of the university Dr Akhtaruzzaman inaugurated the day-long event organised by Bangladesh Mathematical Society (BMS) at AF Mujibur Rahman Ganit Bhaban premises as the chief guest.
President of Bangladesh Mathematical Society Prof. Dr. Nurul Alam Khan, Secretary of BMS Prof. Dr. Md. Showkat Ali and Convener of IDM Celebration Committee Prof. Dr. Md. Shahidul Islam were, among others, present on this occasion.


