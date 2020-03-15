Couple suffers burn in N’ganj fire

A couple suffered burns in a fire that originated from a gas line leakage at Kanchpur of Sonargaon upazila in Narayanganj early Saturday.

The victims are - Ashraf, 45 and his wife Rozina, 35. They suffered 75 and 63 percent burns respectively.

Inspector Bacchu Miah, in-charge of Dhaka Medical College Hospital police outpost, said they initially assume that there was a leakage in the gas pipeline.

The fire started when the oven was being lit in the morning.

After bringing the fire under control, the injured were rescued and brought to DMCH, Bachchu said. -UNB











