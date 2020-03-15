Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
Zero tolerance against river grabbers: Khalid

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 36
Staff Correspondent

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury has reiterated zero tolerance to river grabbers.
"Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has formed a taskforce for protecting important rivers of Bangladesh including Dhaka area. The taskforce is working to save the rivers and recovering river land from encroachers for the country's betterment," he said while addressing a seminar at Jatiya Press Club on Saturday.
Bangladesh Nodi Bachao Andolon (Save the River Movement, Bangladesh) organized the seminar titled as "river flow without pollution and encroachment' marking International Day of Action for Rivers observed on the day across the world including Bangladesh.
Nodi Bachao Andolon Central President Prof Anwar Sadat chaired the seminar while river researcher Mahbub Siddiqui and Director of River Research Institute Dr. Lutfar Rahman presented two separate keynote papers.
The State Minsiter said that the prime minister has proved that everything can be possible if strong leadership can be ensured like Bangabandhu. Congenial atmosphere for saving rivers has been made by Sheikh Hasina. She has taken 'zero tolerance' policy against the illegal river grabbers.
"Many infiltrators and anti-liberationists are getting in different social organisations hiding their own ideologies. They are conspiring against the country by wearing social mask," Khalid said.
Save the Buriganga Movement convener Mihir Bishwas, Riverine People Secretary General Sheikh Rokon, Nodi Bachao Andolon vice presidents Khandker Aminul Haque Tutul, Ekram Elahi Khan, Dr. Mohsin Ali Mandol, joint secretary Dr. Borham Uddin sAronno, Tajul Islam, organizing secretary Bashir Uddin, journalists Anisur Rahman Khan and Mohosinul Karim, leaders Hasibur Rahman, Md. Shahidullah, Abid Hossain Bulbul, KM Nazmul Hasan, Humayun Kabir, Zaman Bhuiyan, Hazi Masud, Sanjoy Chakrabarty, Mizanur Rahman and Aminul Islam also spoke at the  programme.


