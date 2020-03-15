Trade Fair: BD receives ‘Best Foreign Participant Award’ in Nigeria





Kaduna Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (KADCCIMA) organized the fair fromFebruary 28 to March 8, said the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday. Dr. Okechukwu Enyinna Enelama, Minister for Industry, Trade and Investments of Nigeria inaugurated the Fair on February 29.

Diplomats from different countries, local dignitaries and the business leaders were present at the inaugural ceremony which marked 41st yearly event.

In line with the present Government's thrust on 'economic diplomacy', Bangladesh High Commission put up a large stall, utilizing the exportable of its Commercial Display Room and received Best Foreign Participant Award. -UNB



























