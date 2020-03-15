5th Cosmos Art Echo session postponed





The programme was scheduled to be held on Saturday at the studio at Cosmos Centre in the city's Malibagh area.

The Cosmos Art Echo is a monthly talk-show of Cosmos-Atelier71 printmaking studio.

Internationally renowned artist Shahabuddin Ahmed was the speaker of the 5th edition of Cosmos Art Echo. The programme will be rescheduled soon, a press release said.

Cosmos Atelier71 studio launched its membership programme this year with 71 members of different disciplines. Different activities like art talk, art camps, screening of art-related movies, outdoor art events and art auction will be arranged under the Membership Programme 2020. -UNB





















The 5th Cosmos Art Echo session has been postponed following growing concern of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.The programme was scheduled to be held on Saturday at the studio at Cosmos Centre in the city's Malibagh area.The Cosmos Art Echo is a monthly talk-show of Cosmos-Atelier71 printmaking studio.Internationally renowned artist Shahabuddin Ahmed was the speaker of the 5th edition of Cosmos Art Echo. The programme will be rescheduled soon, a press release said.Cosmos Atelier71 studio launched its membership programme this year with 71 members of different disciplines. Different activities like art talk, art camps, screening of art-related movies, outdoor art events and art auction will be arranged under the Membership Programme 2020. -UNB