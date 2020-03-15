Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:03 AM
5th Cosmos Art Echo session postponed

The 5th Cosmos Art Echo session has been postponed following growing concern of novel coronavirus or COVID-19.
The programme was scheduled to be held on Saturday at the studio at Cosmos Centre in the city's Malibagh area.
The Cosmos Art Echo is a monthly talk-show of Cosmos-Atelier71 printmaking studio.
Internationally renowned artist Shahabuddin Ahmed was the speaker of the 5th edition of Cosmos Art Echo. The programme will be rescheduled soon, a press release said.
Cosmos Atelier71 studio launched its membership programme this year with 71 members of different disciplines. Different activities like art talk, art camps, screening of art-related movies, outdoor art events and art auction will be arranged under the Membership Programme 2020.    -UNB


