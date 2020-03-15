Engineer held for spreading rumour over coronavirus

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 14: Police arrested an engineer of Local Government Engineering Department from Boalkhali on Friday night following his facebook post spearding rumour over coronavirus.

The arrestee was identified a ABM Reza, deputy assistant engineer of Satkania upazila.

Police said that Reza posted on his facebook mentioning that coronavirus patient was detected in Boalkhali.

As police could not spot any coronavirus patient, they arrested Reza, said Helal Uddin Mohammad Faruk, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station. -UNB

















