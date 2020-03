The presidium members of Bangladesh Awami League will sit in a meeting with its general secretary Obaidul Quader in the city on Sunday.

The meeting will be held at 10:30 am at AL President and Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's political office in Dhanmondi. All concerned were quested to be present at the meeting in time, said an AL release signed by its office secretary Barrister Biplab Barua on Saturday. -UNB