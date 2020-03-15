Dr Aleem al-Razee’s 35th death anniv today

Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:02 AM
Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 34
City Desk

The 35th death anniversary of Dr Aleem Al-Razee, a noted jurist, parliamentarian, educationist and philanthropist who died on March 15, 1985, will be observed on Sunday with due solemnity.
Dr Razee was the father-in-law of Amanullah Khan, chairman of the news agency UNB and a life and donour member and former treasurer of Shandhani National Eye Donation Society (SNEDS).
Dr Razee, an independent member of the then Pakistan National Assembly during 1965 to 1969, played a sheet anchor role not only in defending freedom and democracy but also in pleading the cause of the then East Pakistani Bengalees who were subjected to unjust domination, discrimination and deprivation by the ruling elites of the then West Pakistan in all walks of life.
Dr Aleem-AI-Razee Memorial Council members will lay floral wreaths and offer 'fateha' at his graveyard in Banani in the morning and hold a milad mahfil in Razee's remembrance on the day in his native village.


