Minor boy killed in Ctg elephant attack

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 14: A minor boy was trampled to death by a wild elephant in Boalkhali upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Akib, 2, son of Shamshul Alam of Koroldonga village in the upazila.

Md Helal Uddin Faruki, officer-in-charge of Boalkhali Police Station, said when Akib and his family members were returning home the elephant attacked them around 1:30 am, leaving Akib dead on the spot and his father injured.

The elephant entered the locality on Friday night, the OC said. Earlier on November 24, three people, including a teacher, were trampled to death by wild elephants in separate places in the same upazila. -UNB











