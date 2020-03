A teenage street girl was reportedly raped at Biman Math of Uttara early Saturday.

Police said the victim is about 14-year-old. The incident took place around 1:30am. Locals rescued the victim and took her to Kurmitola General Hospital around 3:30am.

"She was later shifted to One Stop Crisis Centre of Dhaka Medical College Hosital," said Sharif Hossain, duty officer of Airport Police Station. -UNB