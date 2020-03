DU VC Abu Sayeed Chy resigns on this day in ’71

On 15 March in 1971 the then Vice Chancellor of Dhaka University Justice Abu Sayeed Chowdhury resigned in protest of the killing of two students in the campus by the Pakistani Occupation Army.This was the only resignation at the period of non-cooperation movement called by Father of the National Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.