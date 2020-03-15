Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:02 AM
Home Sports

Paraguay appeals court rejects Ronaldinho release bid

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 14

ASUNCION, MARCH 14: An appeals court in Paraguay on Friday rejected a request from lawyers to release Brazilian football great Ronaldinho from pre-trial detention over a fake passport investigation.
The 39-year-old World Cup winner and his brother, Roberto de Assis Moreira, have been held in a police cell since last Friday accused of entering Paraguay using fake passports.
Lawyers representing the brothers filed an appeal on Thursday, two days after another court rejected their request to release the pair on bail or to house arrest.




"The risk of flight and the risk of obstruction of the investigation, which is the basis of the detention measure against the Assis Moreira brothers, has not changed," the appeals court judges said in a statement.
Sixteen people have so far been implicated in the fake passport scandal, public prosecutor Federico Delfino said.
The brothers arrived in Asuncion from Brazil last week and showed their passports to immigration police, who did not immediately notice any problem.
Hours later, when the passports were determined to be fake, investigators raided the football star's hotel room and seized the brothers' identity cards and travel documents. Two-time world player of the year, Ronaldinho said the passports had been given to him by people who had invited him to attend conferences sponsored by a charity working with disadvantaged children.    -AFP



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paraguay appeals court rejects Ronaldinho release bid
Lee stuns Chen at All England Championship
Newcastle boss Bruce tells players to stay at home
All Badminton World Federation tournaments suspended
I'm supernatural, says Semenya, as she pursues Olympics 200m slot
Football braced for financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
All international football should be postponed, says FIFA
Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton finals held


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft