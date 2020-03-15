Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:02 AM
Home Sports

Newcastle boss Bruce tells players to stay at home

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 15

LONDON, MARCH 14: Newcastle manager Steve Bruce has told his players to stay at home during the Premier League's coronavirus lockdown.
The Premier League announced on Friday that all matches would be postponed until April 3 over fears about the spread of the deadly pandemic.
Bruce said Newcastle had already drawn up a response to the coronavirus outbreak when the governing bodies acted on Friday after Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta and Chelsea midfielder Callum Hudson-Odoi tested positive for the illness.
That will entail the players staying at home and working on their personal fitness programmes to stay in shape.
Bruce, whose side were due to face Sheffield United on Saturday, said: "We've set the personal programmes in place, they're ready to go.
"I think that's what the doctors of all the clubs are recommending. Up until yesterday, we thought we were fine to play this weekend, but when the news broke (about Arteta), it was obvious the situation had changed.
"Once we heard about that, and Leicester and now Chelsea, we knew things had moved on.
"We've been talking about what will happen if everything is suspended for two weeks, four weeks. The plan would be for the players to go away with their own individual programmes, to take them away from here, because we are on top of each other.
"There are 70 or 80 of us in quite a confined space. If one of them got infected when they were away from the training ground and then came back in, clearly that would be an issue. It's so contagious, apparently."     -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paraguay appeals court rejects Ronaldinho release bid
Lee stuns Chen at All England Championship
Newcastle boss Bruce tells players to stay at home
All Badminton World Federation tournaments suspended
I'm supernatural, says Semenya, as she pursues Olympics 200m slot
Football braced for financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
All international football should be postponed, says FIFA
Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton finals held


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft