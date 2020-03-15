Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton finals held





Beximco Communications' Yasir won the Men's singles and Yasir and Salam from same organisation won the men's doubles in the open category of the final. At the same time, Shahriar and Ashiq of UCBL clinched the champion trophy of Master Double over-40 category and Utshaw and Harun clinched another champion trophy of Master Double over-45 category.

The winners received awards and prizes from the guests present in the prize giving ceremony of the tournament. Beximco Communications Ltd's Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D S Faisal Hyder was present at the ceremony as the chief guest.

The badminton fest has been sponsored by the country's only direct-to-home service provider Akash DTH and co-sponsored by Bashundhara Kings.

With participations of 45 teams, the badminton fest was started on last Thursday (March 12). The shuttlers of 21 corporate houses played in three categories of the event. In open category, over-24 shuttlers played in men's single and double. The two Master Double categories were for over-40 and over-45 shuttlers.

The ceremony was chaired by Amir Hussain Bahar, General Secretary of Bangladesh Badminton Federation while President of Bashundhara Kings Imrul Hasan, Senior Vice President of Bangladesh Badminton Federation Mohammad Alamgir Hossain and GSM of AamraNet Md. Monirul Islam were present as special guests in the program.































