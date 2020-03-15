Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:01 AM
Home Sports

Tamim targets to take Tigers amongst top 3 teams in ODI

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 25

Bangladesh's new ODI captain Tamim Iqbal has the dream to see the Tigers amongst top three teams in the ICC ODI rankings during his stint as he vows to work hard to achieve the goal.
"If I say that I want to see the team as one of the top three teams, it's a long process. I just don't want to say this for the sake of saying," he said here on Saturday.
"What is important for us is that how we can do the small things right and how we can do good training. We want to focus on to how we can play as a team, how we can contribute in other's development. It is important to help each other. I want to start these matters into the team. If we can do the small things right, the big thing will come automatically."
Tamim said his philosophy as captain is to be aggressive but it should be a sustained aggression.
"I always prefer to be aggressive. But we have to understand the situation and also understand our strength. We should take decision always, based on the situation and our strength. Just what I want to say at this moment that- keep your patience on me. I would urge the fans not to be impatient now. It's a process and it's just the beginning," he added.
The swashbuckling opener also said he would focus on man management so that everyone could give his best on the ground.
"We all are professional cricketers and everyone needs different treatment. I don't believe that you should treat everyone same way. The way I need to treat Mushfiqur Rahim, definitely I have to adopt other policy to treat other player. The man management issue is crucial. If we can do it right, the success will come quickly," he pointed out.
Tamim's predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's strength was his astute man management and the new captain said he would take the previous captain's advice in this issue if he feels.
"I am very fortunate that I have very good camaraderie with him. I watched him closely and we have played so many matches together. I will try to take advice from him. It is very hard to lead the team like him but if I feel that I am in trouble, I definitely will go to him to take the advice," Tamim said.     -BSS


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paraguay appeals court rejects Ronaldinho release bid
Lee stuns Chen at All England Championship
Newcastle boss Bruce tells players to stay at home
All Badminton World Federation tournaments suspended
I'm supernatural, says Semenya, as she pursues Olympics 200m slot
Football braced for financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
All international football should be postponed, says FIFA
Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton finals held


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft