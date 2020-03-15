Tamim targets to take Tigers amongst top 3 teams in ODI





"If I say that I want to see the team as one of the top three teams, it's a long process. I just don't want to say this for the sake of saying," he said here on Saturday.

"What is important for us is that how we can do the small things right and how we can do good training. We want to focus on to how we can play as a team, how we can contribute in other's development. It is important to help each other. I want to start these matters into the team. If we can do the small things right, the big thing will come automatically."

Tamim said his philosophy as captain is to be aggressive but it should be a sustained aggression.

"I always prefer to be aggressive. But we have to understand the situation and also understand our strength. We should take decision always, based on the situation and our strength. Just what I want to say at this moment that- keep your patience on me. I would urge the fans not to be impatient now. It's a process and it's just the beginning," he added.

The swashbuckling opener also said he would focus on man management so that everyone could give his best on the ground.

"We all are professional cricketers and everyone needs different treatment. I don't believe that you should treat everyone same way. The way I need to treat Mushfiqur Rahim, definitely I have to adopt other policy to treat other player. The man management issue is crucial. If we can do it right, the success will come quickly," he pointed out.

Tamim's predecessor Mashrafe Bin Mortaza's strength was his astute man management and the new captain said he would take the previous captain's advice in this issue if he feels.

"I am very fortunate that I have very good camaraderie with him. I watched him closely and we have played so many matches together. I will try to take advice from him. It is very hard to lead the team like him but if I feel that I am in trouble, I definitely will go to him to take the advice," Tamim said. -BSS























