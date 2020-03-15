Decision to play BPL in all venues





On Wednesday, BFF President Kazi Salahuddin said that they were going to decide about it in an emergency meeting of the Professional League Committee.

With the approval of the club representatives, the committee now decides to play the matches in the respective venues.

As the AFC and FIFA joint qualifiers were postponed, the 21-day rest period centring the matches would not be needed. So, in the meeting, the committee also decides to reschedule the matches. The seventh round of the league was to be started on 5 April. Now, the round will begin on 19 March.

After the meeting, BFF Senior Vice-President and Professional League Committee chairperson Abdus Salam Murshedy confirms the matter to the media on the day. He says, "Yet our President was willing to play the matches in one venue, we received different opinions and afterwards the decision was taken with everyone's consent."



























