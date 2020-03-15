Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:01 AM
School hockey's final to be held today

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020

Keramotia High School of Rangpur will take on Armanitola Govt. Primary School of Dhaka in the final of Bangabandhu School Hockey competition scheduled to be held tomorrow (Sunday) at Moulana Bhasani National Hockey Stadium here.
The match kicks off 3.30 pm.
Education Minister Dr. Dipu Moni is expected to present in the final as the chief guest and distribute the prizes, while State Minister for Youth and Sports Zahid Ahsan Russell MP will present as the special guest.
Bangladesh Hockey Federation president Air Chief Marshal Masihuzzaman Serniabat and tournament sponsor First Security Islami Bank managing director Syed Wasek Mohammad Ali will also present in the prize distribution ceremony.
On way to the final today (Saturday), Keramotia High School of Rangpur beat Govt. Jubilee School of Dinajpur by 2-0 goals in the first semifinal.
In the day's match, Al Amin and Rezaul Islam scored one goal each for the winning side in the 36th and 59th minute respectively.
On the other hand, Armanitola Govt. Primary High School of Dhaka edged past Shaheed Mamun Mahmud Police Line School of Rajshahi by 1-0 goals in the day's second semifinal with Siyam Ahmed Ronny scored the decisive goal for the winning side in the 14th minute of the match.     -BSS


