

Dhaka Premier League begins today amid coronavirus fear

The event is renamed to Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

However, the chief executive officer of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, told media that they have taken special steps for a regular health checkup of the participating players of all 12 teams.

"We will follow all the medical advisories that the government has asked to do in order to tackle coronavirus. We have close contacts with all participating teams. They will have a special team meeting about it," Nizam Uddin told the media on Saturday while announcing Walton as the title sponsor of the event.

"We asked the club to inform the BCB medical team if any player or official falls ill during the event. We will take further steps. We will advise the players to avoid conventional handshakes during the event so that we can reduce the risk coronavirus. As the spectators' presence is very low in this event, we believe there is no need to put any restriction on it. But despite that, we will be aware of everything," Nizam Uddin added.

A total of 12 teams will participate in the event. Sefending champions Abahani Limited will take on Partex Sporting Club in the opening game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. There will be another two games on the same day as Legends of Rupganj will take on Old DOHS Sports Club at BKSP-4 and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will face off Brothers Union at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah. -UNB

























