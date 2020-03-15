Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:01 AM
Home Sports

Dhaka Premier League begins today amid coronavirus fear

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 49

Dhaka Premier League begins today amid coronavirus fear

Dhaka Premier League begins today amid coronavirus fear

Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League, the most competitive domestic cricket event of the country, is all set to begin from today (Sunday) amid the fear of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) which has forced to postpone many sporting events around the world including a two-match T20I series between World XI and Asia XI in Bangladesh.
The event is renamed to Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League to celebrate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
However, the chief executive officer of Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), Nizam Uddin Chowdhury, told media that they have taken special steps for a regular health checkup of the participating players of all 12 teams.
"We will follow all the medical advisories that the government has asked to do in order to tackle coronavirus. We have close contacts with all participating teams. They will have a special team meeting about it," Nizam Uddin told the media on Saturday while announcing Walton as the title sponsor of the event.
"We asked the club to inform the BCB medical team if any player or official falls ill during the event. We will take further steps. We will advise the players to avoid conventional handshakes during the event so that we can reduce the risk coronavirus. As the spectators' presence is very low in this event, we believe there is no need to put any restriction on it. But despite that, we will be aware of everything," Nizam Uddin added.
A total of 12 teams will participate in the event. Sefending champions Abahani Limited will take on Partex Sporting Club in the opening game at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on Sunday. There will be another two games on the same day as Legends of Rupganj will take on Old DOHS Sports Club at BKSP-4 and Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club will face off Brothers Union at Khan Shaheb Osman Ali Stadium in Fatullah.     -UNB


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Paraguay appeals court rejects Ronaldinho release bid
Lee stuns Chen at All England Championship
Newcastle boss Bruce tells players to stay at home
All Badminton World Federation tournaments suspended
I'm supernatural, says Semenya, as she pursues Olympics 200m slot
Football braced for financial impact from coronavirus outbreak
All international football should be postponed, says FIFA
Bangabandhu Corporate Badminton finals held


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft