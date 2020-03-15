First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists

As deadly coronavirus continues to spread across the globe, strategies for developing a safe and effective vaccine are rapidly moving forward, according to reports carried by various global news media.

The first human trials of a coronavirus vaccine are to be launched within days, scientists in the US have said which has showed some kind of hope to the world citizens, even though the situation has already been declared COVID-19 pandemic. The 'genetic hack' was accelerated past the animal testing stage and will be used on healthy volunteers, then patients if it deemed safe, reports www.dailymail.co.uk.

It comes as scientists in Britain said a vaccine could be tested on humans by June after encouraging results on mice. -UNB