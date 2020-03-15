Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:01 AM
Home Back Page

DHAKA-10 BY-POLL

EC to probe AL candidate’s code violation 

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24
Staff Correspondent

The Election Commission (EC) will investigate the allegation of violation of the electoral code of conduct brought against Awami League candidate Shafiul Islam Mohiuddin in Dhaka-10 parliamentary by-polls.
BNP candidate Sheikh Rabiul Islam has brought the allegation against the AL candidate and submitted a complaint to the EC in this regard.
The by-election in the constituency will be held on March 21.
GM Sahatab Uddin, returning officer of Dhaka-10 by-election, said the EC has received the complaint and asked the election enquiry committee to investigate the allegation and submit report within 48 hours.
According to the complaint, AL candidate Shafiul Islam has erected several election camps in the constituency and hung PVC banners and posters with 'Boat' symbol ignoring the directives of the Election Commission regarding the election campaign.


