Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:01 AM
Home Back Page

CCC Polls

CEC urges law enforcers to ensure security of polling agents

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 30
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM Mar 14: Chief Election Commissioner KM Nurul Huda on Saturday urged election officials and law enforcers to ensure polling agents' security and smooth access to voting centres during the March 29 Chattogram City Corporation election.
The CEC was addressing a views exchange meeting with election officials, executive magistrates and law enforcers entrusted with election duty, at Chattogram Circuit House.
 "Driving out agents from the polling stations is a common allegation during all elections. This time police at polling stations have to take the responsibility of the agents," the CEC said.
"The election will be a participatory one and if any attempt of sabotage is taken, stern action will be taken," he added.
The CEC also called upon voters to exercise their franchise freely staying above greed and influence.
About use of Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the city polls, Nurul Huda said EVMs were used in Dhaka's two city corporations' elections and most of the voters expressed satisfaction over it.
"There's no fault with EVMs," he said adding that election results can be published speedily with EVMs. The CEC further advocated for a half day holiday on the date of CCC elections in order to attract the voters.
He also proposed to allow the movement of vehicles in limited number on the day. The CEC also ruled out the possibility of defeering the CCC elections for COVID-19.
Chattogram Divisional Commissioner ABM Azad presided over the meeting attended by Chattogram Metropolitan Police (CMP) Commissioner Mahbubur Rahman, Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Khandker Golam Faruq, Deputy Commissioner Elias Hossain, and senior Army and Navy members.
The candidates of two major political parties - Awami League's Rezaul Karim Chowdhury and BNP's Dr Shahadat Hossain including other four candidates have been contesting in the elections.
Besides, over 200 councillor candidates are in election race in the CCC polls.


