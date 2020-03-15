Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
21 Italy returnees under home quarantine in Ctg

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 31
Staff Correspondent

CHATTOGRAM, Mar 14: A total of 14 returned from Italy have been palced under home quarantine in Chattogram.
The Civil Surgeon of Chattogram Dr Sheikh Fazle Rabbi told the Daily Observer that they returned on March 12 from Italy. They have been placed under Home Quarantine, he added.
Earlier, seven people have been quarantined on March 8 last. The total number of quarantined people have increased to 21 in Chattogram. But the medical officers have been making regular contact with those people.
Meanwhile, the management of all private clinics in Chattogram have agreed to open Isolation unit at all hospitals. The managements of all private clinics have responsed to the call of the administration satisfactorily.
Several private clinics have already taken steps to tackle the outbreak of coronavirus. Ten ambulances will remain standby to carry the suspected patients.
Any suspected returnees from abroad will be taken to quarantine.  Besides, two schools have been prepared to face the situation of COVID-19.
It may be mentioned that a total of 19 isolation units have been opened in three medical hospitals in the port city for the countrywide awareness against corinavirus.
The numbers of physicians have been increased to six from 2 in Chattogram Shah Amanat Airport to identify the corinvirus infected people.
The Chattogram Port Authority also constituted a four-member medical team to test the mariners retuned from China in the port areas.
The Chattogram Medical College Hospital opened five Isolation units, Bangladesh Institute of tropical and Infectious Disease (BITID) opened ten units and general hospital opened four bed units for the corinavirus affected people.


