Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:00 AM
Mobile court jails Kurigram journalist after midnight arrest

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 28
Kurigram Correspondent

A mobile court -- under a taskforce of Kurigram district administration -- sentenced a journalist to one-year imprisonment earlier Saturday for "possessing drugs", after he was arrested from his house.
A drive was conducted at the house of Ariful Islam (36), Kurigram district correspondent of Bangla Tribune, at the Vocational intersection area of the district town around 12:10am, said Sultana Parveen, deputy commissioner of Kurigram.
Family of Ariful alleged that members of law enforcement agencies led by a magistrate broke and opened the door of their house in the wee hours of Saturday and picked him up.
The mobile court later took him to the deputy commissioner's office and sentenced him to one year in jail claiming that they found half a bottle of liquor and 125gm of cannabis in his house.
Ariful was later sent to Kurigram district jail with the sentence order.
"Ariful was jailed without any fault as he earned wrath of Sultana Pervin, administrative head of the district, by publishing reports on her abuse of power and irregularities," Wife of Ariful, Mostarima Nitu said.
She said Ariful wrote a report on an attempt by Sultana Pervin to name a renovated pond after her and another report on irregularities in recruitment in the DC office.
Amid the allegations raised by the family, the government has started an investigation to look into if the deputy commissioner abused power in the awarding of jail term to the newsman.
Rangpur Divisional Commissioner KM Tariqul Islam has sent an additional deputy commissioner to Kurigram for the investigation at the instruction of the Cabinet Division.


