Five killed in Bagerhat bus-truck collision





Of the deceased, one was identified as Rafiza, a four-month old girl, while the identities of the rest four could not be known as of filing of this report at 6:30pm.

ANM Khairul Anam, officer-in-charge (OC) of Fakirhat Police Station, said the Madaripur-bound bus coming from Khulna collided head-on with a rod-laden truck around 4:00 pm, leaving three people dead on the spot and 14 others injured.

Later, two of the injured succumbed to their injuries on the way to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex, the OC added.

Police, fire fighters and local people rescued the injured and took them to Fakirhat Upazila Health Complex and Khulna Medical College Hospital.

Police seized the bus and truck, but the drivers and helpers of the two vehicles managed to flee.

























