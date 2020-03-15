N Z, Australia tighten lockdown to combat coronavirus





New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the extreme measures were needed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. "Alongside Israel, and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their border, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," Ardern said.

The country has just six confirmed cases and has had no deaths, but Ardern said that number inevitably would rise. "That is why ultimately, we must go hard and we must go early. We must do everything we can to protect the health of New Zealanders," she told reporters.

People from small South Pacific island nations, which have no confirmed COVID-19 cases, will be exempt from the self-isolation rule, Ardern said.

In Australia, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 203 on Saturday, with all six new cases involving people who had recently travelled overseas. There have been three deaths in Australia.

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has called for an end to all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday, cancelled plans to go to a rugby game on Saturday after a senior minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.

Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had attended a cabinet meeting with Morrison on Tuesday, but Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said on Saturday it was "extremely unlikely" anyone at the meeting would have contracted the infection from Dutton. -REUTERS



























WELLINGTON, Mar 14: New Zealand on Saturday announced the world's tightest border controls to combat the spread of coronavirus, requiring all incoming travellers, including its own citizens, to self-isolate for two weeks starting midnight Sunday.New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the extreme measures were needed to prevent the rapid spread of the virus. "Alongside Israel, and a small number of Pacific Islands who have effectively closed their border, this decision will mean New Zealand will have the widest ranging and toughest border restrictions of any country in the world," Ardern said.The country has just six confirmed cases and has had no deaths, but Ardern said that number inevitably would rise. "That is why ultimately, we must go hard and we must go early. We must do everything we can to protect the health of New Zealanders," she told reporters.People from small South Pacific island nations, which have no confirmed COVID-19 cases, will be exempt from the self-isolation rule, Ardern said.In Australia, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 rose to 203 on Saturday, with all six new cases involving people who had recently travelled overseas. There have been three deaths in Australia.Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who has called for an end to all non-essential gatherings of more than 500 people from Monday, cancelled plans to go to a rugby game on Saturday after a senior minister was diagnosed with COVID-19 on Friday.Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton had attended a cabinet meeting with Morrison on Tuesday, but Australia's Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said on Saturday it was "extremely unlikely" anyone at the meeting would have contracted the infection from Dutton. -REUTERS