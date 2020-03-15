No rice called Nazirshail or Miniket, it’s a trader’s trick: Food Minister





"So far I know, there is no rice in the name of Nazirshail and Miniket in the country. It's just the businessmen's tricks. They make the rice modifying the coarse thick rice in the mills," he said while addressing a seminar on 'Safe food for all: A commitment towards developing Bangladesh' held in the city's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) on Saturday.

As much as people are making uproar regarding Coronavirus at this moment across the country and campaigning to raise awareness among the people, it would be possible to ensure 'safe food' for all, if they raise similar voice against such activities, he added.

Among others, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chairman Ghulam Rahman, KIB Secretary General Khairul Alam Prince, former agriculture secretary Anwar Faruk, safe food expert Salahuddin Miazi and Chief Executive Officer of ACI Agri-business Dr FH Ansari also spoke in the seminar.

Country Director of Hunger Free Bangladesh Ataur Rahman presented the keynote paper at the event organised by International Business Forum of Bangladesh with its president Humayun Rashid in the chair.

"Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib had said that those, who adulterate food, surely be given death sentence. It is very sad that after so many years, the same voice is raised again. The people must know that adulterated food cannot be eaten," Sadhan said.

"Whether the farmer who cultivates crop commits such a crime?" raising the question he said, "Farmers never do crime. Those, who do business and are involved in processing, are committing crimes. Due to lack of confidence on Bangladesh's juice, many people buy Malaysian and Singaporean juice spending Tk 700 to Tk 800. Manufacturers of juice should earn the confidence of the local consumers in Bangladesh," the Food Minister added.

He further said don't just blame the government for adulteration of food.

"We have to create awareness from the division to the upazila, union, ward and village and have to say no to adulteration," the Minister said.

Expressing his sadness, the Food Minister said, the country's sweetmeats once renowned for their quality are no longer the same.

Consumers will never eat sweets in life if he/she visits sweetmeat factories, although mobile teams have fined sweetmeat producers multiple times, the Food Minister said.

He, said modern food testing have already been established in eight divisions of the country.



















Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder on Saturday claimed that 'there is no rice in the name of 'Nazirshail or Miniket' in the country and it's the businessmen's tricks.'"So far I know, there is no rice in the name of Nazirshail and Miniket in the country. It's just the businessmen's tricks. They make the rice modifying the coarse thick rice in the mills," he said while addressing a seminar on 'Safe food for all: A commitment towards developing Bangladesh' held in the city's Krishibid Institution Bangladesh (KIB) on Saturday.As much as people are making uproar regarding Coronavirus at this moment across the country and campaigning to raise awareness among the people, it would be possible to ensure 'safe food' for all, if they raise similar voice against such activities, he added.Among others, Consumers Association of Bangladesh (CAB) Chairman Ghulam Rahman, KIB Secretary General Khairul Alam Prince, former agriculture secretary Anwar Faruk, safe food expert Salahuddin Miazi and Chief Executive Officer of ACI Agri-business Dr FH Ansari also spoke in the seminar.Country Director of Hunger Free Bangladesh Ataur Rahman presented the keynote paper at the event organised by International Business Forum of Bangladesh with its president Humayun Rashid in the chair."Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib had said that those, who adulterate food, surely be given death sentence. It is very sad that after so many years, the same voice is raised again. The people must know that adulterated food cannot be eaten," Sadhan said."Whether the farmer who cultivates crop commits such a crime?" raising the question he said, "Farmers never do crime. Those, who do business and are involved in processing, are committing crimes. Due to lack of confidence on Bangladesh's juice, many people buy Malaysian and Singaporean juice spending Tk 700 to Tk 800. Manufacturers of juice should earn the confidence of the local consumers in Bangladesh," the Food Minister added.He further said don't just blame the government for adulteration of food."We have to create awareness from the division to the upazila, union, ward and village and have to say no to adulteration," the Minister said.Expressing his sadness, the Food Minister said, the country's sweetmeats once renowned for their quality are no longer the same.Consumers will never eat sweets in life if he/she visits sweetmeat factories, although mobile teams have fined sweetmeat producers multiple times, the Food Minister said.He, said modern food testing have already been established in eight divisions of the country.