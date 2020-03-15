US airports up forecast losses this year to $5.7b

WASHINGTON, March 14: A group representing major US airports on Friday revised upward its forecast for estimated losses this year to $5.7 billion after President Donald Trump instituted new European travel curbs and as flight reductions rose.

Airports Council International-North America on Thursday had forecast losses $3.7 billion before Delta Air Lines (DAL.N) said it was planning to cut 40per cent of its flights in the coming months. The group said it expects "this latest estimate to grow, as well, as bookings and other travel-related activity continues to drop." -Reuters









