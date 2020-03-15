Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:00 AM
Home Business

Lufthansa to scrap dividends over virus crisis

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 16

Frankfurt, March 14: German airline Lufthansa on Friday said it would suspend dividends for 2019 as the aviation industry grapples with an "exceptional crisis" caused by the coronavirus outbreak.
The move is aimed at preserving liquidity at a time when the group faces a slew of flight cancellations and a slump in bookings, in part due to government-ordered travel restrictions.
The group's executive board "decided to propose to the Annual General Meeting that the dividend payment for the financial year 2019 shall be suspended", Lufthansa said in a statement.
The group, whose brands include Eurowings, Austrian Airlines and Swiss, earlier this week said it was cancelling 23,000 flights between March 29 and April 24 as countries scramble to stem the pandemic.
Many holidaymakers have ditched their vacation plans over the upheaval and companies worldwide have limited business travel.
Several countries have also closed their borders to passengers from hard-hit nations.
In the United States a ban on visitors from mainland Europe took effect from Friday, while Russia said it would limit flights with the European Union from Monday.
Lufthansa said the group's flight schedule "may be reduced further by up to 70 per cent compared to the original plan" in coming weeks.
As part of efforts to cut costs, Lufthansa plans to postpone investments and put some staff on reduced working hours, benefitting from relaxed regulations newly put in place by the German government to help firms weather the storm.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Google, Walmart join US effort to speed up coronavirus testing
US airports up forecast losses this year to $5.7b
Lufthansa to scrap dividends over virus crisis
Delta slashes flights by 40pc as virus cripples global travel
Emirates suspends all flights to Italy
US to spend $50b, buy oil amid virus economic pain
Bad coronavirus news starts to hit US auto dealers
India approves Yes Bank rescue


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft