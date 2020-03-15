Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:00 AM
Home Business

Delta slashes flights by 40pc as virus cripples global travel

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

March 14: Delta Air Lines will cut passenger-carrying capacity by 40per cent to deal with a nosedive in travel demand, and it is talking to the White House and Congress about assistance to get through a downturn caused by the new coronavirus.
The cut in capacity over the next few months is the largest in Delta's history, surpassing reductions that were made after the September 2001 terror attacks.
Delta also said Friday it will stop all flights to continental Europe for the next 30 days - possibly longer - ground up to 300 airplanes, delay deliveries of new planes to save cash, and cut spending by $2 billion. It is freezing hiring and offering unpaid leave to employees.
The airline's stock surged in afternoon trading to close up 13.8per cent at $38.36, recovering more than half of a 21per cent drop the day before.
Delta's moves come as the outlook for airlines continues to get worse.
"The speed of the demand fall-off is unlike anything we've seen - and we've seen a lot in our business," CEO Ed Bastian said in a memo to Delta's 90,000 employees.
"We are in discussions with the White House and Congress regarding the support they can provide to help us through this period. I'm optimistic we will receive their support," he said, adding, however, that the airline "can't put our company's future at risk waiting on aid from our government."    -AP


