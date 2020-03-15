Emirates suspends all flights to Italy





Emirates will operated its last flight from Rome of Italy on Saturday (yesterday).

Emirates has been implementing thermal screening measures for all passengers travelling on US flights departing from Dubai International Airport, effective from Thursday night.

Thermal scanners are placed at departure gates for all US gateways. This is in addition to the thermal screenings done for all passengers on arrival as they pass through customs.

The measures are being taken as part of the airline's overall response to the latest developments around the COVID-19 pandemic.

Emirates plans to gradually roll out thermal screening procedures for all of its flights departing Dubai to ensure the health and safety of its passengers.

In addition to thermal screening procedures at the airport, Emirates has also implemented proactive and voluntary measures to ensure a safe flying experience with enhanced cleaning and complete disinfection protocols in over 248 aircraft departing Dubai each day.









The airline's comprehensive cleaning process includes a thorough wiping down all cabin surfaces, in addition to other normal procedures such as changing head rest covers on all seats, replacement of reading materials, vacuuming, amongst other cleaning activities, the release added. -Agencies





