Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 5:00 AM
Home Business

Emirates suspends all flights to Italy

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 13

DUBAI, March 14: Earlier, it suspended flights between Dubai and Venice on March 11, Milan and Bologna on March 13.  As a result there will be no flight between Dubai and Italy from March 15, according to a media release.
Emirates will operated its last flight from Rome of Italy on Saturday (yesterday).  
Emirates has been implementing thermal screening measures for all passengers travelling on US flights departing from Dubai International Airport, effective from Thursday night.
Thermal scanners are placed at departure gates for all US gateways. This is in addition to the thermal screenings done for all passengers on arrival as they pass through customs.  
The measures are being taken as part of the airline's overall response to the latest developments around the COVID-19 pandemic.
Emirates plans to gradually roll out thermal screening procedures for all of its flights departing Dubai to ensure the health and safety of its passengers.
In addition to thermal screening procedures at the airport, Emirates has also implemented proactive and voluntary measures to ensure a safe flying experience with enhanced cleaning and complete disinfection protocols in over 248 aircraft departing Dubai each day.




The airline's comprehensive cleaning process includes a thorough wiping down all cabin surfaces, in addition to other normal procedures such as changing head rest covers on all seats, replacement of reading materials, vacuuming, amongst other cleaning activities, the release added.    -Agencies


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Google, Walmart join US effort to speed up coronavirus testing
US airports up forecast losses this year to $5.7b
Lufthansa to scrap dividends over virus crisis
Delta slashes flights by 40pc as virus cripples global travel
Emirates suspends all flights to Italy
US to spend $50b, buy oil amid virus economic pain
Bad coronavirus news starts to hit US auto dealers
India approves Yes Bank rescue


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft