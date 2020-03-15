Banking Events

Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 4:59 AM
Chairman of the Standing Committee on Food Ministry of Jatiya Sangsad and Presidium Member of Bangladesh Awami league Alhaj Mohammad Nasim MP inaugurating a Free Eye Camp, Diabetes, Gyanee, Dental and General treatment services as chief guest organised by Jamuna Bank Foundation at RD High School in Kazipur, Sirajgonj recently. He was accompanied by chairman of Jamuna Bank Foundation Nur Mohammed, Managing Director and CEO Mirza Elias Uddin Ahmed, Director Engr. A. K. M. Mosharraf Hussain, officials and other local dignitaries. A total of 2,671 people were given treatment with free medicine in the camp and 269 people were selected for eye operation on the occasion, said a press release


Dhaka Bank Ltd Managing Director and CEO Emranul Huq inaugurating Badamtali Sub Branch, Kotwali, Dhaka recently accompanied by Dhaka Bank Foundation CEO Arham Masudul Huq and Bangladesh Fresh Fruits Importer Association General Secretary Serajul Islam. Other high officials are also seen in the picture.



Deputy Commissioner of Laxmipur District Anjon Chandra      Paul inaugurating Islami Bank Bangladesh Ltd (IBBL) Laxmipur Jumur Station sub branch at Laxmipur district recently. IBBL Senior Executive Vice President and Head of Noakhali Zone Mahmudur Rahman, Former MP Mohammad Ullah, Upazila Nirbahi Officer of Laxmipur Sadar Shafiqur Ridwan Arman Shakil, academicians, businesspersons, professionals and social elites were present.













