Business News

Eastern Bank Ltd (EBL) Chairman Md. Showkat Ali Chowdhury along with EBL Securities Ltd. and EBL Investments Ltd Chairman Mohd. Noor Ali, EBL Managing Director and CEO Ali Reza Iftekhar, EBL Directors Salina Ali, Mufakkharul Islam Khasru, and Gazi Md. Shakhawat Hossain and other officials, inaugurating Mujib Corner at the bank's head office at Gulshan in the city recently, to mark the birth centenary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. The corner features a bust and a portrait of Bangabandhu and books and photos on the life and works of the Father of the Nation.Samsung Consumer Electronics Bangladesh officials pose for photograph at the launching of the business affiliated with Bengal Meat, Igloo, Shohoz, Gowala, Romoni and Secret Recipe, at its Dhaka office recently. Following the deal, purchasing any products from Samsung, customers can enjoy various benefits and discounts from affiliated partners. The affiliation has already been started and will continue until April 5 next in all Samsung showrooms in Dhaka. Customers will be able to enjoy a 10 per cent discount on all protein snacks from Bengal Meat, desserts from Gowala with gift coupon worth of BDT 500 and enjoy delicious 5-litre of Igloo ice-cream on Premium flavours and 900gm of French Fries with a 20 per cent discount.Berger Paints Bangladesh Managing Director Rupali Chowdhury (middle, 2nd row) poses, along with award recipients and her company colleagues after handing over financial grants to multiple organizations working for the welfare of specially challenged children in Bangladesh, at Abinta Gallery of Fine Arts, in Dhaka recently. SEID (Society for Education and Inclusion of the Disabled), Autism Welfare Foundation, Society For The Welfare of Autistic Children, Scholars Special School, Proyash Bisheshayito Shikkha Protistahn, Alokito Shishu, Tauri Foundation- School For Gifted Children, and Community Development Center are among the organizations that received the grant from Berger. Berger continues to extend its support for the welfare of the children with special needs every year since 2009. Since 2011, Berger Paints has been organizing art competitions for children with special needs. The competition, held annually, provide awards to six winners in two groups, Group A (6-10 years) and Group B (11-15 years).