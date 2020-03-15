Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 4:59 AM
Home Business

ECB rushes to clear up Lagarde stumble on virus response

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 24

FRANKFURT MAIN, March 14: The European Central Bank scrambled on Friday to ease eurozone jitters a day after President Christine Lagarde spectacularly failed to convince financial markets with big-bang measures against the coronavirus shock.
In the first major test since she took office in November, Lagarde detailed a battery of interventions to cushion the impact of the virus on the economy.
But unlike the US Federal Reserve and the Bank of England, ECB policymakers stopped short of a headline interest rate cut. Lagarde also raised eyebrows with her sometimes brusque tone - notably loading crisis-fighting tasks "first and foremost" onto governments - which seemed to mark a departure from predecessor Mario Draghi.
During the Italian's eight-year term, markets looked above all to the central bank for reassurance through events like the eurozone sovereign debt crisis and Brexit.
Harshest of all was her declaration that the ECB is "not here to close spreads", or minimise the difference in yield between debt issued by highly-indebted eurozone nations like Italy and Germany's benchmark bonds.
The measure shot up in the wake of her news conference, although it had retreated by Friday morning.
"I'll restrain myself to calling (Lagarde's) words a 'mishap', I'd use a different word if I weren't a minister," Italian economic development minister Stefano Patuanelli told Rete4 television.
While Lagarde's answer was technically correct - the ECB is above all mandated to pursue price stability as measured by inflation - the scale of the misstep was clear from Lagarde's unprecedented choice to speak with broadcaster CNBC immediately after her press conference.
"The package approved today can be used flexibly to avoid dislocations in bond markets," she said - meaning the ECB could target purchases of Italian debt to calm markets, as long as it respects overall limits on sovereign holdings.
"We can concentrate on particular jurisdictions according to the circumstances," Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco told Bloomberg TV.
In fact, central bank governors agreed to beef up their existing 20 billion euros ($22.3 billion) per month asset purchase programme with an additional 120 billion, spread as they see fit across 2020.
Those purchases could be front-loaded in the coming weeks to deal with the heaviest blows to the economy from the coronavirus and measures to control it, ECB sources said on Friday.




But some damage to the weight of the ECB's word on markets and its relationship with governments had already been done in Lagarde's appearance.    -AFP


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Google, Walmart join US effort to speed up coronavirus testing
US airports up forecast losses this year to $5.7b
Lufthansa to scrap dividends over virus crisis
Delta slashes flights by 40pc as virus cripples global travel
Emirates suspends all flights to Italy
US to spend $50b, buy oil amid virus economic pain
Bad coronavirus news starts to hit US auto dealers
India approves Yes Bank rescue


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft