Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 4:59 AM
Home Business

BD automobile market insights, global outlook until 2025

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 19

March 14: The Bangladesh Automobile report provides a complete perspective on the trends shaping the Bangladesh Automobile market.
The Bangladesh automotive market is slowly shifting towards a service oriented model with new players focusing extensively on customer experience and consumer data.
Transitions in automotive markets are providing opportunities for some parts while other components face stiff decline over the forecasts.
Companies across the value chain are forced to adapt to market changes to sustain revenue and profit. New Vehicles must be aligned with the current states of technology and consumer preferences.
Geographical diversification model remains one of the main strategies of leading automobile manufacturers to ensure profitability in high investment and R&D expenditure scenario. Both large players and start-ups are aggressively focusing on connected and autonomous driving vehicles in the country.
Strong government focus on encouraging automotive industry in the country is an important driving force for Bangladesh. However, stringent environmental regulations on pollution and carbon emissions are necessitating heavy investments.
The future value proposition for automotive market in Bangladesh to 2025 is detailed in the research work. It also provides imperatives for gaining market share in Bangladesh automobile industry. It presents detailed insights and forecasts of passenger cars, light commercial vehicles and heavy commercial vehicles.
The research work includes detailed SWOT analysis of Bangladesh automotive market to enable users to identify key trends and hidden opportunities. It identifies emerging and new market trends across various vehicle types including passenger cars (PCs), LCVs, Heavy Trucks, Buses, Vans, Motor Cycles and others.
The report provides annual historic and forecast data of Passenger car sales, Commercial Vehicle sales, Passenger Car Production, LCV production, Buses and Trucks production from 2005 to 2018 and 2019 to 2026. Further, annual historic data on import and export market value of passenger cars, buses, LCVs and HCVs by source / destination country are included in the Bangladesh automobile report.
The report presents the impact of current business and economic trends on the future of automobile industry in Bangladesh. Key macroeconomic driving factors of consumption including GDP, disposable income, population, inflation trends are forecast from 2005 to 2025.
Bangladesh automobile market is benchmarked against peer markets in the region in terms of investment prospects, demand growth, supply scenario and competitive structure. Further, regional and global trends in automotive industry for 2018 to 2025 are analysed in the report.
Leading automobile companies having presence in Bangladesh automotive market are presented. Business Description, SWOT profiles, financial profiles and overview of Bangladeshn automotive operations of three leading automotive companies is included. In addition, prominent recent developments and their impact on Bangladesh automotive industry are provided.




    -Galus Australia


