Canada suspends mortgage stress test change

TORONTO, March 14: Canada's financial regulator is reducing the amount of capital lenders must hold to guard against risks to the lowest level on record, it said on Friday, as part of a series of measures to help gird against the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.The Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI) is also suspending a consultation on a change to a mortgage stress test that could have lowered the benchmark used to determine the minimum qualifying rate for borrowers with downpayments of more than 20per cent.The moves come on the heels of the Bank of Canada's second half-point interest rate cut in 10 days, as authorities seek to stave off a potential recession amid the coronavirus outbreak.OSFI said it will lower the Domestic Stability Buffer (DSB) to 1per cent of total risk-weighted assets, effective immediately, reversing a December increase to 2.25per cent, which was set to take effect on April 30. -Reuters