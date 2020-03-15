Brazil stocks jump in biggest daily gain since 2008





Brazil's stocks, bonds and currency all ended one of the most bruising weeks in history sharply lower.

The benchmark Bovespa index closed up 13per cent at 82,063 points . But despite the rally it is still down almost 30per cent so far this year, wiping out all the gains accumulated since President Jair Bolsonaro took office on Jan. 1 last year.

Market participants said huge price swings from one day to the next are typical of bear markets, an environment where an index or an asset is down 20per cent from its peak.

"What we're seeing today is just a reflection of a crazy week," said Jason Vieira, chief economist at Infinity Asset Management in Sao Paulo. -Reuters















