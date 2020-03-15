Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 4:58 AM
Home Business

Canada rushes thru ratification of USMCA trade pact

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 85

Canada Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

Canada Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland

OTTAWA, March 14: The Canadian Parliament rushed through ratification of the new US-Mexico-Canada (USMCA) trade pact on Friday before taking a three-week break to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, a top government official said.
Canada was the last of the three signatories to formally adopt the pact, prompting congratulations from the United States and Mexico.
The House of Commons lower chamber, which had weeks of deliberations left, agreed the instant approval on Friday after opposition legislators dropped their objections. The upper Senate chamber backed the pact later in the day, Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland told reporters.
"(This) was entirely within the power of Canadian legislators to do, something we were able to do to help the Canadian economy at this challenging time, and I would like to thank legislators from all parties," she said.
The only remaining step is formal approval by the governor-general - the representative of Queen Elizabeth, Canada's head of state - which is a formality.
The USMCA was designed to replace the North American Free Trade Agreement, which President Donald Trump strongly opposed on the grounds it had cost hundreds of thousands of American jobs.
"Now that the USMCA has been approved by all three countries, an historic new chapter for North American trade has begun," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said in a statement.
In a letter to the US Congress on Wednesday, Lighthizer sent notice of an entry-into-force date of June 1 for USMCA, according to a spokesman for the Senate Finance Committee, which oversees tax and trade issues.
Groups representing US and foreign automakers - including General Motors Co (GM.N), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE) - as well as auto dealers and suppliers - said they were "gravely concerned" by the June 1 date, including the new automotive rules of origin.
"We are in the midst of a global pandemic that is significantly disrupting our supply chains, and the industry is throwing all available resources into managing production through this crisis," the groups said in the letter, adding that none of the three nations have drafted uniform automotive rules-of-origin regulations.
Automakers, they said, also need time "to solicit the necessary information throughout the supply-chain to certify that our cars and trucks qualify under USMCA."
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said the approval was good news for Mexico at a time of economic and financial instability.
    -Reuters


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Google, Walmart join US effort to speed up coronavirus testing
US airports up forecast losses this year to $5.7b
Lufthansa to scrap dividends over virus crisis
Delta slashes flights by 40pc as virus cripples global travel
Emirates suspends all flights to Italy
US to spend $50b, buy oil amid virus economic pain
Bad coronavirus news starts to hit US auto dealers
India approves Yes Bank rescue


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft