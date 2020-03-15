Telenor Pakistan successfully tests 5G

ISLAMABAD, March 14: Telenor Pakistan on Friday became the third telecom company to successfully test 5G.

Talking to media, Telenor Pakistan CEO Irfan Wahab Khan said the government should enforce collective sharing formula, similar to initiatives taken by certain countries including Malaysia and China to reduce cost of doing business for the telecom sector.

"The world is moving ahead and the telecom companies were sharing far more things but in Pakistan we all are still investing basic structures like towers." -Dawn













