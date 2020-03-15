Video
Sunday, 15 March, 2020
Gold gains in London on bargain hunting

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM

LONDON, March 14: Gold rose on Friday as bargain hunters took advantage of the previous day's slide that exceeded 3.5 per cent but the precious metal was on track for its biggest weekly decline since November 2016.
Palladium rose as much as 11.5pc, a day after a 28pc plunge, and was heading for its biggest weekly per centage decline ever.
Spot gold was up 0.2pc at $1,580.24 per ounce by 10:23 am EDT (1423 GMT). For the week, it was down about 5.8pc. US gold futures fell 1pc to $1,573.90.
"Gold is regaining some ground because people are seeing yesterday's sell off as overdone, so there is basically bargain hunting considering risk related to coronavirus and its impact on global growth," said Julius Baer analyst Carsten Menke.
On Thursday, bullion posted its biggest daily per centage fall in nearly seven years, as panic-selling driven by coronavirus fears forced investors to cover margin calls in other assets.
Wall Street was set for a strong rebound following the biggest daily selloff in more than three decades as investors hoped fiscal stimulus would head off a global recession.
In a move to stem a market meltdown, the Federal Reserve on Thursday offered $1.5 trillion in short-term loans, signalling more aggressive action to stimulate the economy.
Palladium fell 4.2pc to $1,753.72 per ounce, and was headed for a weekly decline of more than 30pc. Platinum gained 1.4pc to $773.45, but was down nearly 15pc for the week. Silver fell 2.4pc to $15.45, the metal was on track for its biggest weekly decline since 2011.    -Reuters


