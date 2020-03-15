Hotline to receive consumers’ complaints: Secretary



Commerce Secretary Dr Jafar Uddin (2nd from right) looks on as National Consumer Rights Protection Department Director General Bablu Kumar Saha speaks at a press conference at the TCB office at Kawran Bazar in the city on Saturday.

This was announced by Commerce Secretary Dr Jafar Uddin at a press conference organised by the National Consumer Rights Protection Directorate (NCRPD) at the TCB office at Kawran Bazar in the city, on Sunday.

He said the government will also launch an app for market monitoring throughout the country and in all seasons to keep watch on market supply and import situation.

The Commerce Secretary further assured that price of any essential will not be allowed to increase during upcoming Ramadan, because the government is quite alert to keep market stable in crucial times.

The press conference was held in connection of the World Consumer Rights Day, to be observed also in the country today (Sunday, March 15) like every other year.

NCRPD is scheduled to hold various events on the occasion with the theme 'Mujib Borsher Ongikar- Shurokkhito Bhokta Odhikar'. Mujib Borsher celebration will start from March 17 to commemorate the birth centenary of Father of the Nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The detail of the programme drafted to observe day was informed to the media at the press conference by NCRPD Director General Bablu Kumar Saha at the press conference.

The Commerce Secretary also said TCB is going to import some commodities 10 to 15 times higher so that individual trader or importer can't hold the buyers hostage. He said the government does not want to fix commodity price but if traders want to exploit the situation the government would take drastic action.

The government has taken to control market prices during upcoming Ramdan as a challenge, he said. The Day's activities also include publishing special supplement in 17 dailies. It will also send SMS messages to public as part of creating greater awareness about consumers' rights.

Commerce secretary said thousands of buyers now face cheating and buy over priced goods. Dishonest traders will not be allowed to take buyers hostage any more. The government will strengthen market monitoring many time more from now.

Today's programme will also include 'Jari gaan' to be played by truck mounted groups in eight major roads and also all over the country to create public awareness. Discussion meetings, rallies and other activities were also chalked out but halted at the last minute in response of the outbreak of corona virus.

Dr. Md. Jafar Uddin, Ministry of Commerce Secretary said, facing the upcoming Ramadan, the commerce ministry will hold meeting with traders and importers on every Sunday to take stock of the market situation and take quick response measures where irregularities will be reported.

Director General of the National Consumer Rights Protection said, his agency serves both consumers and businesses. It does not carry out drives based on complaints only; it takes action on any given day at any given time. His directorate is also regularly organizing meetings with various organizations every Wednesday.

The National Consumer Rights-Protection Directorate has raided 26 thousand 3 hundred and 94 markets in the light of Section 17 of the Consumer Rights Protection Act - 2009, from March 8, 2009, till 2020 and realized over Tk 55.60 crore as fine from 74,210 establishments.

















