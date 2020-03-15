Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Sunday, 15 March, 2020, 4:57 AM
Home Business

Indian apparel firm sets up factory in Dhaka

Published : Sunday, 15 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 45
Business Correspondent

Pearl Global Industries' subsidiary at Bangladesh, Prudent Fashions has set up a factory at Dhaka for woven soft separates /knits/ woven bottoms/ jackets and blouse, according to trade circles.
Commercial production is likely to commence from the first quarter of FY2020-21. The current production capacity with 10 machine lines will be around two lakh pieces per month.
The second phase of expansion to 25 machine lines is likely to be completed within six months with monthly capacity of 5.50 lakh pieces.
A multinational ready to wear apparel business. We currently operate in 6 strategic locations & 2 continents, with a turnover of 270 million usd (yr 2010-11), leveraging the strengths of each country in creating a strong value for our clients.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Google, Walmart join US effort to speed up coronavirus testing
US airports up forecast losses this year to $5.7b
Lufthansa to scrap dividends over virus crisis
Delta slashes flights by 40pc as virus cripples global travel
Emirates suspends all flights to Italy
US to spend $50b, buy oil amid virus economic pain
Bad coronavirus news starts to hit US auto dealers
India approves Yes Bank rescue


Latest News
Returnee from Italy is 2nd coronavirus case in India's Hyderabad
Iran death toll from virus passes 600, Syria shuts schools
Putin signs Russia’s constitutional reform law
SAARC leaders to join video conference on Sunday to fight coronavirus
Bangladesh bans travelling to coronavirus infected countries
Army deployed at Ashkona Hajj Camp
Coronavirus outbreak made Pakistan tour tough: Nazmul
First human trials of coronavirus vaccine within days: Scientists
2 more coronavirus patients detected
Premier League 'may not finish', says FA chief
Most Read News
Mr. & Mrs. Grave
Coronavirus: The roles schools should play
Journo jailed just after picked up from house
Another Bangladeshi dies in UK
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Italy-returnee quarantined in Bhola
Will shut educational instts, if necessary: Quader
Mirpur slum catches fire
No coronavirus patient in country
Coronavirus: Italians sing patriotic songs
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft