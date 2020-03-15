RMG exports likely to suffer big setback





The exports growth is declining for the last several months and the outbreak of Coronovirus across the world is already impacting Bangladesh's export industries, mainly readymade garment industry and its major destination to European market.

Import of raw materials for garment factories is facing the major setback as its outsourcing from China has become seriously affected since the outbreak of the disease from Wuhan disrupting the supply and then slowly affecting export to Europe and the USA.

Md Shahidul Islam, former senior vice president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said the evolving market situation is causing alarm as the exporters are already facing troubles in the supply chain from import sources and to export destinations.

He said many buyers have already directed their Bangladeshi counterparts to halt production as part of slashing buying orders. The exporters don't know what to do with clothes already made and will have to wait for indefinite time for shipment of products already in production line.

This is going to be a big problem to be affecting many garment factories. Outbreak of Coronavirus in the EU countries and USA is going to directly affect buyers at the end as most of them may reduce buying clothes to met expenditure on health services.

Bangladesh's export during July-February period of the current fiscal has already dropped by more than 4.79 per cent compared with the period in the previous fiscal.

The RMG export growth has missed the target by 13.45 per cent and its overall export performance including woven and knit dropped by 5.53 per cent during first eight months of the running fiscal.

The decline in export is likely to persist for a long time said the BGMEA former vice president adding that the government should increase existing incentive and other supports facilities to the industry at the moment at least on temporary basis so that exporters can make good their losses and face growing risks.

He said currently exporters who use local fabrics get four per cent cash incentives and 1 percent for using imported fabrics, in addition to five percent for export to new destinations.

He said since the government is not agreeing to depreciate local currency against dollars, it may offer Tk5 incentive exchange rate against dollars to stimulate export of garment facing depressive global market.

He said the government is already providing Tk2 incentive rate against dollar to wage earners and it may similarly offer Tk5 incentive rate to garment exporters. The decline in export orders must be halted in the greater interest of the nation, he said.





























Readymade garments (RMG) exporters fear a prolonged negative growth from export loss and factory closures as many of them are facing impact of coronavirus and its negative consequences in global market.The exports growth is declining for the last several months and the outbreak of Coronovirus across the world is already impacting Bangladesh's export industries, mainly readymade garment industry and its major destination to European market.Import of raw materials for garment factories is facing the major setback as its outsourcing from China has become seriously affected since the outbreak of the disease from Wuhan disrupting the supply and then slowly affecting export to Europe and the USA.Md Shahidul Islam, former senior vice president of Bangladesh Garments Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) said the evolving market situation is causing alarm as the exporters are already facing troubles in the supply chain from import sources and to export destinations.He said many buyers have already directed their Bangladeshi counterparts to halt production as part of slashing buying orders. The exporters don't know what to do with clothes already made and will have to wait for indefinite time for shipment of products already in production line.This is going to be a big problem to be affecting many garment factories. Outbreak of Coronavirus in the EU countries and USA is going to directly affect buyers at the end as most of them may reduce buying clothes to met expenditure on health services.Bangladesh's export during July-February period of the current fiscal has already dropped by more than 4.79 per cent compared with the period in the previous fiscal.The RMG export growth has missed the target by 13.45 per cent and its overall export performance including woven and knit dropped by 5.53 per cent during first eight months of the running fiscal.The decline in export is likely to persist for a long time said the BGMEA former vice president adding that the government should increase existing incentive and other supports facilities to the industry at the moment at least on temporary basis so that exporters can make good their losses and face growing risks.He said currently exporters who use local fabrics get four per cent cash incentives and 1 percent for using imported fabrics, in addition to five percent for export to new destinations.He said since the government is not agreeing to depreciate local currency against dollars, it may offer Tk5 incentive exchange rate against dollars to stimulate export of garment facing depressive global market.He said the government is already providing Tk2 incentive rate against dollar to wage earners and it may similarly offer Tk5 incentive rate to garment exporters. The decline in export orders must be halted in the greater interest of the nation, he said.