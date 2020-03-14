

Dhaka Club’s Book Fair held in Florida

The main attraction of the programme was the proclamation by the Lake Worth Beach Mayor Pam Triolo. Pam announced from now on, this book fair will be celebrated as the 'Bangladesh Day'. There was a thunderous applause from the crowd when she made the announcement. On behalf of the organisers, Mim Hossain and Dipu Khan thanked the mayor for her noble gesture and they promised to organise more such cultural events in the USA to promote Bangladeshi culture.

































Dhaka Club of Florida, a Bangladeshi cultural organization in Florida, USA organised its 3rd annual book fair and cultural show recently in the city of Lake Worth in Florida, USA. Thousands of book lovers from all over the USA gathered in this annual extravaganza which also showcased cultural shows and various books by the Bangladeshi authors through different book stalls. Meher Afroz Shaon -- wife of late author Humayun Ahmed graced the programme as the special guest and took part in a lively talk show featuring noted writer Sezan Mahmud, cultural activist Keya Rozario and media personality Nazmun Nahar Una.The main attraction of the programme was the proclamation by the Lake Worth Beach Mayor Pam Triolo. Pam announced from now on, this book fair will be celebrated as the 'Bangladesh Day'. There was a thunderous applause from the crowd when she made the announcement. On behalf of the organisers, Mim Hossain and Dipu Khan thanked the mayor for her noble gesture and they promised to organise more such cultural events in the USA to promote Bangladeshi culture.