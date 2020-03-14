Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:40 PM
Home Art & Culture

Dhaka Club’s Book Fair held in Florida

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 80
Nazmus Saquib

Dhaka Club’s Book Fair held in Florida

Dhaka Club’s Book Fair held in Florida

Dhaka Club of Florida, a Bangladeshi cultural organization in Florida, USA organised its 3rd annual book fair and cultural show recently in the city of Lake Worth in Florida, USA. Thousands of book lovers from all over the USA gathered in this annual extravaganza which also showcased cultural shows and various books by the Bangladeshi authors through different book stalls. Meher Afroz Shaon -- wife of late author Humayun Ahmed graced the programme as the special guest and took part in a lively talk show featuring noted writer Sezan Mahmud, cultural activist Keya Rozario and media personality Nazmun Nahar Una.
The main attraction of the programme was the proclamation by the Lake Worth Beach Mayor Pam Triolo. Pam announced from now on, this book fair will be celebrated as the 'Bangladesh Day'. There was a thunderous applause from the crowd when she made the announcement. On behalf of the organisers, Mim Hossain and Dipu Khan thanked the mayor for her noble gesture and they promised to organise more such cultural events in the USA to promote Bangladeshi culture.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Harvey Weinstein sentenced to 23 years prison
Dhaka Club’s Book Fair held in Florida
Tom Hanks, wife Rita Wilson test positive for coronavirus
Lutfar Rahman: Using flute to flourish against modern music
Sadhana Islam’s folk motifs and natural splendor of Bengal
Kamal Kabir’s world of aquatic life
‘Jennifer Aniston should be killed’, wrote Harvey Weinstein in email
Coronavirus: Coachella music festival postponed


Latest News
Muslims still feel unsafe a year after New Zealand massacre
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft