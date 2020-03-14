Video
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:40 PM
Home Art & Culture

Lutfar Rahman: Using flute to flourish against modern music

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM
Cultural Correspondent

Lutfar Rahman takes position at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel before rendering his flute melodies

As dusk fell in the quiet alleys in Jafrabad, Mohammadpur, musical notes suddenly simmered through a rather inconspicuous corner. In a ground floor apartment, there was Lutfar Rahman, a gentleman well over his 60s, with a number of his disciples.
Lutfar, it turned out was enjoying the time of his life, while conducting a lesson on classical music. He wants nothing more than some melodies from his students and to prove that the classical genre has its own uniqueness against modern tunes, particularly when disseminated through flute.
Lutfar was an adept vocalist in his younger days, but for now his weapon of choice is flute. With this instrument he has braved many audiences, who live far away from the simplicity of Dhaka's middle-class. To name a few, there are Ustad Hariprasad Chaurasia and Bollywood actress Hema Malini, who approached Lutfar in person to wish him a bright career.
Lutfar has been performing for the last ten years at the lobby of Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in the capital. Before that, during a long excursion in Qatar, he also performed for the English and Urdu channels of Qatar Radio.
He joined the musical team of Bangladesh Betar in the late 60s and performed there for twenty years. He has also contributed for several programmes in Bangladesh Television. Besides performing in the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel, he also directs musical programmes in the hotel's verandah.
Lutfar performs music composed in different languages like Arabic, Hindi, Urdu, English and Panjabi, as well as, Bangla's folk music, and music from the golden age of Bangla songs. Apart from playing flute and singing, he can also play tabla, harmonium among others.
The enigmatic flutist spent his childhood and juvenile days in Deobhog of Narayanganj. In 1973, he obtained his bachelor of art degree from the Tolaram College, Narayanganj.
His father Dr T Hossain, was a physician and actively supported music. Due to his father's interest, Lutfar got chance to attend musical classes in his childhood. He trained under Sirajul Haque, Khurshid Anwar and Shamsul Haque.
It took him to reach 12 to fall under the tutelage of the famed vocalist Ustad Yasin Khan. He also took lessons for seven years from Yasin's father Ustad Gul Mohammad Khan.
These vociferous trainings helped him grab the top spot at the annual music competition of what is now known as the only Government Music College. The college was then run by its founder Barin Mazumder.
Lutfar has won in many other contests but it was the win at Barin Majumder's college that helped him book a position at the Bangladesh Betar. He got Tk500 for his first assignment at the government run radio station.
However, a sudden surge in emotions couples with economic downturn pushed him to seek adventures abroad. After taking a long leave from Bangladesh Betar, Lutfar joined the Hotel Sheraton in Qatar to find means of livelihood.
The financial crisis proved fruitful for the music lover as he found new platforms in Qatar and Qatar Radio. He performed in different events organised by the expatriate Bangladeshi and Indian communities there.
By 1992, he had left Qatar and shifted back to his hometown. Upon return, he set up a school to teach the arts of singing and flute. Many students found success under his tutelage. His good intentions were going well. But things would get even better soon.
At one point, one of his students notified him that the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel was looking for a flutist. Thus, on a fateful day in 1994, he auditioned with two other candidates, and was finally selected for the post.
Now, he plays flute at the hotel from 8 to 11am everyday, except Friday and Saturday. After 11am he gets ample time to spend with his family and cater for his soul. It is notable that he is a religious man by nature and can recite from the Holy Quran eloquently.
Lutfar also regularly performs in different embassies in Dhaka including the US embassy, as well as, other five-star hotels in the capital. The Narayanganj Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy recognised him in 2016 as one of the five most prolific cultural practitioners of the time in the district.
His elder son Lizan is skilled in Tabla and younger son Amit sings and plays guitar.



Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
