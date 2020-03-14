Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:40 PM
Home City News

Hasan turns down US report on BD human rights situation

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 40

CHATTOGRAM, March 13: Turning down the March 11 US state department report on the human rights situation in Bangladesh, Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today termed the report as one-sided and unacceptable.
"The report (on human rights) is one-sided and unacceptable. In fact, people across the globe have rights to know about the prevailing human rights situation in the United States," he told an extended meeting of Awami League (AL) Rangunia upazila unit of the district.
Hasan, also Joint Secretary of AL, said the organisations that provided information and data to prepare the report have lost their credibility in the public eyes.
"They (concerned organisations) also submitted this kind of one-sided report on the situation of Bangladesh in the past," he said.
Hasan also said the US gave reference of Amnesty International (AI) in the report while AI has already lost its credibility around the globe.
He said that more than one hundred people died in different ways on the first day of January this year in the United States.
Hasan said many people are being shot dead by law enforcers in the United States every year.
The law enforcers arrest a good number of people without warrants in the United States every year, he said adding that the outside world has the right to know about the situation prevailing in the US, the minister said.
About AI's raising question on the trial process of war-criminals, he said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured the trial of war-criminals.




"Our premier has ensured the trial of war-criminals and the verdicts in this regard have also been delivered. Their (war criminals) trial process is underway," he added.
Highlighting the excellent relationships between Bangladesh and the United States, he said the two countries are working together aiming to uproot the militancy as well as terrorism from Bangladesh.
He expressed the hope the existing ties between the two countries would be strengthened for the sake of the betterment of their people in the days to come.
Senior vice president of Rangunia Upazila AL Abdul Monaf Sikdar presided over the function while its general secretary engineer Shamsul Alam Talukder conducted it.    -BSS



« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Hasan turns down US report on BD human rights situation
Media under grip of ‘pro-govt’ businessesmen: BNP
10 dengue patients undergoing treatment in city
KU observed ‘Katka Tragedy Day’
Teenage boy goes missing in Kushiara River
Roundtable on COVID-19 in city
Divisional level cleanliness drive launched in Rajshahi
Man hurt in Mohakhali filling station fire


Latest News
Muslims still feel unsafe a year after New Zealand massacre
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft