Hasan turns down US report on BD human rights situation





"The report (on human rights) is one-sided and unacceptable. In fact, people across the globe have rights to know about the prevailing human rights situation in the United States," he told an extended meeting of Awami League (AL) Rangunia upazila unit of the district.

Hasan, also Joint Secretary of AL, said the organisations that provided information and data to prepare the report have lost their credibility in the public eyes.

"They (concerned organisations) also submitted this kind of one-sided report on the situation of Bangladesh in the past," he said.

Hasan also said the US gave reference of Amnesty International (AI) in the report while AI has already lost its credibility around the globe.

He said that more than one hundred people died in different ways on the first day of January this year in the United States.

Hasan said many people are being shot dead by law enforcers in the United States every year.

The law enforcers arrest a good number of people without warrants in the United States every year, he said adding that the outside world has the right to know about the situation prevailing in the US, the minister said.

About AI's raising question on the trial process of war-criminals, he said the government of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina has ensured the trial of war-criminals.









"Our premier has ensured the trial of war-criminals and the verdicts in this regard have also been delivered. Their (war criminals) trial process is underway," he added.

Highlighting the excellent relationships between Bangladesh and the United States, he said the two countries are working together aiming to uproot the militancy as well as terrorism from Bangladesh.

He expressed the hope the existing ties between the two countries would be strengthened for the sake of the betterment of their people in the days to come.

