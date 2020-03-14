Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:40 PM
Home Front Page

Amin Uddin, Ruhul Quddus Kazal new SCBA prez, gen secy

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 70
Staff Correspondent

Amin Uddin, Ruhul Quddus Kazal new SCBA prez, gen secy

Amin Uddin, Ruhul Quddus Kazal new SCBA prez, gen secy

Pro-Awami League White Panel retained president post in the election of Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA).
White Panel candidate AM Amin Uddin was elected president, defeating his rivals from pro-BNP Blue Panel's candidate Advocate Joynul Abedin and
independent candidate Eunus Ali Akand.
Bangabandhu Ainjibi Samannoy Parishad-backed White Panel bagged six out of 14 posts while Blue Panel clinched eight posts including that of general secretary.
Blue Panel's Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal was elected general secretary, defeating his rival Shah Manjurul Haque from White Panel.




The winning candidates from White Panel are AM Amin Uddin (president), Md Moniruzzaman (vice president), Mohammad Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan and Mohammmad Imtiaz Faruk (assistant secretaries), Md Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Moshiur Rahman (members).
The winning candidates from Blue Panel are Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan (vice president), Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal (general secretary), Ragib Rouf Chowdhury (treasurer), Mar-e-Yam Khandker, Amirul Islam (Khokon), Mohammad Mohaddes-Ul-Islam (Tutul), Md Mohsin Kabir and Mohammad Sharif Uddin Ratan (members).
A total of 5,940 members out of 7,781 have cast their votes in the two-day elections held on March 11 and 12. Total 31 candidates took part in the polls against 14 posts.
A seven-member sub-committee headed by AF Hasan Arif conducted the two-day polls. The other members of the committee were  Md Jasim Uddin, Sharif U Ahmed, Mohammad Saleh Uddin, Mohammad Elias Bhuiyan, Md Jahangir Alam and Mohammad Ashraf Uz Zaman Khan.


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amin Uddin, Ruhul Quddus Kazal new SCBA prez, gen secy
Markets suffer record meltdown as global coronavirus alarm grows
Movement thru Burimari land port to India halted
Why soap works
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
23 Bangladeshis quarantined in India return home today
Philippines capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus
N Korea military on 30-day lockdown


Latest News
Muslims still feel unsafe a year after New Zealand massacre
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft