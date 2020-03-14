

Amin Uddin, Ruhul Quddus Kazal new SCBA prez, gen secy

White Panel candidate AM Amin Uddin was elected president, defeating his rivals from pro-BNP Blue Panel's candidate Advocate Joynul Abedin and

independent candidate Eunus Ali Akand.

Bangabandhu Ainjibi Samannoy Parishad-backed White Panel bagged six out of 14 posts while Blue Panel clinched eight posts including that of general secretary.

Blue Panel's Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal was elected general secretary, defeating his rival Shah Manjurul Haque from White Panel.









The winning candidates from White Panel are AM Amin Uddin (president), Md Moniruzzaman (vice president), Mohammad Bakir Uddin Bhuiyan and Mohammmad Imtiaz Faruk (assistant secretaries), Md Humayun Kabir and Mohammad Moshiur Rahman (members).

The winning candidates from Blue Panel are Md Abdul Jabbar Bhuiyan (vice president), Md Ruhul Quddus Kazal (general secretary), Ragib Rouf Chowdhury (treasurer), Mar-e-Yam Khandker, Amirul Islam (Khokon), Mohammad Mohaddes-Ul-Islam (Tutul), Md Mohsin Kabir and Mohammad Sharif Uddin Ratan (members).

A total of 5,940 members out of 7,781 have cast their votes in the two-day elections held on March 11 and 12. Total 31 candidates took part in the polls against 14 posts.

