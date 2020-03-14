Movement thru Burimari land port to India halted





Confirming the authenticity of the letter, Sub-inspector Anwar Hossain, in-charge of Burimari Police Immigration office, told our local correspondent that India took the step after the country reported its first death of a coronavirus patient late on Thursday.

In the letter, the Changrabandha land port authorities informed their Burimari counterparts that no passenger from Bangladesh will be allowed to visit India through the land port from 5:00pm yesterday.

But Indians staying in Bangladesh with valid passports will be able to return home and Bangladeshis staying in India with valid

passports will be allowed to come home through the channel, the letter said.

The ban will remain effective until further notice, the police official told our correspondent.

However, the import and export of goods through the land port will remain active, our correspondent reports quoting Ruhul Amin Bablu, convenor of the Burimari Land Port Import-Export Association. -Agency



















