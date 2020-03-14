Video
Gallery
ePaper
Archive
Bangla
Saturday, 14 March, 2020, 2:40 PM
Home Front Page

Movement thru Burimari land port to India halted

Published : Saturday, 14 March, 2020 at 12:00 AM  Count : 71

Indian immigration authorities of Changrabandha land port on Friday wrote to Bangladesh Burimari land port asking it not to allow any Bangladeshis to cross to India through the port in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Confirming the authenticity of the letter, Sub-inspector Anwar Hossain, in-charge of Burimari Police Immigration office, told our local correspondent that India took the step after the country reported its first death of a coronavirus patient late on Thursday.
In the letter, the Changrabandha land port authorities informed their Burimari counterparts that no passenger from Bangladesh will be allowed to visit India through the land port from 5:00pm yesterday.
But Indians staying in Bangladesh with valid passports will be able to return home and Bangladeshis staying in India with valid
passports will be allowed to come home through the channel, the letter said.
The ban will remain effective until further notice, the police official told our correspondent.
However, the import and export of goods through the land port will remain active, our correspondent reports quoting Ruhul Amin Bablu, convenor of the Burimari Land Port Import-Export Association.    -Agency


« PreviousNext »

You Might Also Like
Amin Uddin, Ruhul Quddus Kazal new SCBA prez, gen secy
Markets suffer record meltdown as global coronavirus alarm grows
Movement thru Burimari land port to India halted
Why soap works
NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary
23 Bangladeshis quarantined in India return home today
Philippines capital on lockdown to contain coronavirus
N Korea military on 30-day lockdown


Latest News
Muslims still feel unsafe a year after New Zealand massacre
Saudi Arabia floods markets with $25 oil
Mirpur slum catches fire
Bangladesh orders compulsory quarantine for returnees
24 people tested in 24hrs, none infected: IEDCR
Journo jailed for 1yr after picked up from house
Will shut educational instts if necessary, says Quader
Street girl gang raped in Dhaka
Homeopathic doctor jailed for spreading propaganda over coronavirus
All arrivals must self-isolate, says New Zealand PM
Most Read News
Follow instructions to fight coronavirus, PM  urges people
Trump curbs travel from Europe sans UK
Abrar murder case shifted to Speedy Trial Tribunal-1
1,318 Chinese virus patients discharged from hospital
Taskforce formed to screen passengers at Dhaka airport
BD's development dilemma: How realistically are we progressing?
Catholic churches across Rome shut
Adieu globalization! Coronavirus may cause irreparable ruin
Amin Uddin president, Ruhul Quddus secy
8 Bangladeshis infected with coronavirus in Spain
Editor : Iqbal Sobhan Chowdhury
Published by the Editor on behalf of the Observer Ltd. from Globe Printers, 24/A, New Eskaton Road, Ramna, Dhaka.
Editorial, News and Commercial Offices : Aziz Bhaban (2nd floor), 93, Motijheel C/A, Dhaka-1000. Phone :9586651-58. Online: 9513959, Advertisement: 9513663
E-mail: [email protected], [email protected], [email protected], [email protected],   [ABOUT US]     [CONTACT US]   [AD RATE]   Developed & Maintenance by i2soft