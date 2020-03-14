NY State Senate passes a resolution on Bangabandhu birth centenary

New York State Senate passed a special resolution showing respect to the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

The state senate adopted the resolution responding to a proposal placed by Senator John C Liu elected from Queens and passed it on March 10, said a press release here on Friday.

CEO and founder of Muktadhara Foundation Bishwajit Saha received the commemorative resolution from the state senator John C Liu.

Muktadhara Foundation in New York works with Bangladeshi community in the field of arts, culture, and ethnic awareness.

The senate passed the memorial resolution as recognition of expatriate Bangladeshis contribution to cultural heritage of New York. -BSS






















